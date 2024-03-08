GIFT a SubscriptionGift
2024 Lok Sabha polls | Congress releases first list of 39 candidates; Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel to contest from Rajnandgaon, party general secretary K.C. Venugopal from Alappuzha and Shashi Tharroor from Thiruvananthapuram.

March 08, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greets supporters during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Halol, Gujarat on March 8, 2024.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greets supporters during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Halol, Gujarat on March 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Congress, on March 8, announced their first list of 39 candidates for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024.

In the list of 39 candidates, Congress said former party leader Rahul Gandhi will again be contesting from Wayanad from Kerala.

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will contest from Rajnandgaon, party general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal from Alappuzha and Shashi Tharroor from Thiruvananthapuram.

On March 2, BJP announced their first list of 195 candidates and it is stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be contesting Varanasi again.

