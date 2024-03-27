GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha polls | Modi failed to ensure economic development of India: Dayanidhi Maran

Mr. Maran, who is the current MP of the Chennai Central constituency, filed his nomination papers to contest for the seat once again, in the upcoming Parliamentary elections

March 27, 2024 01:34 pm | Updated 01:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
DMK’s candidate for the Chennai Central Lok Sabha seat and sitting MP Dayanidhi Maran filed his nomination papers with Returning Officer K. J. Praveen Kumar on Wednesday, March 27, 2024

DMK’s candidate for the Chennai Central Lok Sabha seat and sitting MP Dayanidhi Maran filed his nomination papers with Returning Officer K. J. Praveen Kumar on Wednesday, March 27, 2024 | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has failed to ensure the economic development of India, claimed DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran, on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

After filing his nomination papers at the Greater Chennai Corporation’s Zone 8 office, he told reporters that in 2014, when Prime Minister Modi assumed office, India’s GDP was ₹100 lakh crore. “In 10 years, it should have doubled. In 2024, when the PM’s 10th year ends, it should be ₹200 lakh crore. But the GDP now is ₹167 lakh crore. The Modi government has failed to ensure the economic development of India.”

37 nominations filed in 3 constituencies of Chennai district on Monday

Mr. Maran, the sitting MP of the Chennai Central Lok Sabha constituency, is contesting once again for the seat in the upcoming general elections.

T.N. Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister P.K Sekar Babu, DMK MLA M.K. Mohan and DMK leader in the council N. Ramalingam accompanied Mr. Maran. Returning Officer and Greater Chennai Corporation Regional Deputy Commissioner (Central) K.J Praveen Kumar received his nomination.

Mr. Sekar Babu said there was no competition for the INDIA bloc in Tamil Nadu. He added that Mr. Maran had spent ₹3 crore under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) to improve facilities in his constituency.

Mr. Maran said that be it COVID-19 or the recent floods, the DMK has stood at the forefront of all issues to assist the people of Tamil Nadu .

Mr. Maran is up against former MLA B. Parthasarathy of the DMDK, contesting as an ally of the AIADMK and the BJP’s Vinoj P. Selvam.

Chennai / Lok Sabha / General Elections 2024 / Tamil Nadu / Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

