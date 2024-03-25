GIFT a SubscriptionGift
37 nominations filed in 3 constituencies of Chennai district on Monday

Of the 52 nominations filed in Chennai district since last week, 21 were from candidates of recognised national and State political parties, while 16 were from registered unrecognised parties, and 15 from independent candidates

March 25, 2024 10:36 pm | Updated March 26, 2024 10:51 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
BJP’s Chennai South candidate Tamilisai Soundararajan filing her nomination at the Adayar zonal office on Monday.

BJP’s Chennai South candidate Tamilisai Soundararajan filing her nomination at the Adayar zonal office on Monday. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

A total of 37 nominations for the Lok Sabha election were filed at the three Parliamentary constituencies of Chennai district on Monday.

According to a press release, 13 nominations were received from candidates of recognised parties and registered unrecognised parties and independents in the Chennai North. Those who filed the nominations include Kalanidhi Veerasamy of the DMK, Manoharan of the AIADMK, Paul Kanagaraj of the BJP, J. Amudhini of the NTK, and Iqbal of the BSP. Two woman candidates have filed their nominations in the constituency.

As many as 17 nominations were filed from Chennai South. Tamizhachi Thangapandian of the DMK, J. Jayavardhan of the AIADMK, and Tamilisai Soundararajan of the BJP were among those who filed their nominations.

A total of seven nominations were filed from Chennai Central on Monday. The candidates include Parthasarathy of the DMDK and Vinoj P. Selvam of the BJP.

Of the 52 nominations filed in Chennai district since last week, 21 were from candidates of recognised national and State political parties, while 16 were from registered unrecognised parties, and 15 from independent candidates.

