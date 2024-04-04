Congress expels Sanjay Nirupam for ‘indiscipline’, making statements against party

April 04, 2024 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - Mumbai:

The Congress on April 3 expelled former MP Sanjay Nirupam from the party for ‘indiscipline’ and making repeated statements against the party.

The action was initiated against the 59-year-old leader for his remarks against the leadership of the grand old party amid seat-sharing talks with ally Shiv Sena (UBT).

कॉंग्रेस पार्टी मेरे लिए ज़्यादा ऊर्जा और स्टेशनरी नष्ट ना करे।

बल्कि अपनी बची-ख़ुची ऊर्जा और स्टेशनरी का इस्तेमाल पार्टी को बचाने के लिए करे।

वैसे भी पार्टी भीषण आर्थिक संकट के दौर से गुजर रही है।

मैंने जो एक हफ़्ते की अवधि दी थी,वह आज पूरी हो गई है।

कल मैं खुद फ़ैसला ले लूँगा। — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) April 3, 2024

“Taking note of the complaints of indiscipline and anti-party statements, the Congress president [Mallikarjun Kharge] has approved the expulsion of Mr. Nirupam from the party for six years with immediate effect,” a statement issued by AICC general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal said.

Earlier in the day, the former MP said he would take the decision on Thursday whether to remain in the Congress or leave it after the grand old party dropped his name from the star campaigners’ list for his recent remarks against INDIA block partner, Shiv Sena (UBT).

Expressed unhappiness

The former Congress MP, who was aiming to contest the Mumbai’s North-West seat, expressed his unhappiness over the Sena (UBT) fielding Amol Kirtikar. The seat is currently represented by Mr. Amol Kirtikar’s father, Gajanan Kirtikar, who has since aligned with the Shiv Sena faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

“I will wait for a week for the Congress leadership to take a call… after which I am open to all the options. They [the Sena UBT] should not take the extreme stand. This will cause a huge loss to the Congress. I want to attract the attention of the Congress leadership to intervene, if not then break the alliance to save the party. The decision of an alliance with the Shiv Sena will prove self-destructive for the Congress,” Mr. Nirupam said on March 28.