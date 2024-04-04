GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Congress expels Sanjay Nirupam for ‘indiscipline’, making statements against party

The former MP said he would take the call on April 4 whether to remain in the Congress or quit after the grand old party dropped his name from the star campaigners’ list for his recent remarks against Shiv Sena (UBT)

April 04, 2024 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - Mumbai:

Abhinay Deshpande
Abhinay Deshpande
The former Congress MP, who was aiming to contest the Mumbai’s North-West seat, had expressed his unhappiness over the Sena (UBT) fielding Amol Kirtikar.

The former Congress MP, who was aiming to contest the Mumbai’s North-West seat, had expressed his unhappiness over the Sena (UBT) fielding Amol Kirtikar. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Congress on April 3 expelled former MP Sanjay Nirupam from the party for ‘indiscipline’ and making repeated statements against the party.

The action was initiated against the 59-year-old leader for his remarks against the leadership of the grand old party amid seat-sharing talks with ally Shiv Sena (UBT).

“Taking note of the complaints of indiscipline and anti-party statements, the Congress president [Mallikarjun Kharge] has approved the expulsion of Mr. Nirupam from the party for six years with immediate effect,” a statement issued by AICC general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal said.

Earlier in the day, the former MP said he would take the decision on Thursday whether to remain in the Congress or leave it after the grand old party dropped his name from the star campaigners’ list for his recent remarks against INDIA block partner, Shiv Sena (UBT).

Expressed unhappiness

The former Congress MP, who was aiming to contest the Mumbai’s North-West seat, expressed his unhappiness over the Sena (UBT) fielding Amol Kirtikar. The seat is currently represented by Mr. Amol Kirtikar’s father, Gajanan Kirtikar, who has since aligned with the Shiv Sena faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

“I will wait for a week for the Congress leadership to take a call… after which I am open to all the options. They [the Sena UBT] should not take the extreme stand. This will cause a huge loss to the Congress. I want to attract the attention of the Congress leadership to intervene, if not then break the alliance to save the party. The decision of an alliance with the Shiv Sena will prove self-destructive for the Congress,” Mr. Nirupam said on March 28.

Related Topics

Indian National Congress / Maharashtra / General Elections 2024 / state politics / election

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.