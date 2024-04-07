GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Congress manifesto more appropriate for Pakistan elections: Assam CM

The mentality of the Congress is to divide the society and come to power, the BJP leader claimed

April 07, 2024 12:17 pm | Updated 12:17 pm IST - Jorhat (Assam)

PTI
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during an election campaign rally ahead of the Lok Sabha Polls, on April 6, 2024.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during an election campaign rally ahead of the Lok Sabha Polls, on April 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on April 6 alleged that the Congress' poll manifesto was more appropriate for elections in neighbouring Pakistan than for India.

The Congress, on the other hand, said a turncoat like Mr. Sarma would not be able to understand the secular and inclusive ethos of the grand old party, and asserted that its manifesto aims to safeguard the interests of all sections of the society.

Mr. Sarma condemned the poll promise document brought out by the Opposition party, claiming that it was targeted at dividing the society to come to power.

Congress manifesto

"This is politics of appeasement and we condemn it. The manifesto feels like it is not for elections in Bharat but for Pakistan," Mr. Sarma told reporters on the sidelines of an election rally in Jorhat constituency.

Mr. Sarma maintained that no person in the country, either Hindu or Muslim, wants the revival of triple talaq or supports child marriage or polygamy.

Also Read | Congress manifesto has stamp of Muslim League: PM Modi

"The mentality of the Congress is to divide the society and come to power," the BJP leader claimed.

The Congress released its manifesto, focusing on five 'pillars of justice' and 25 guarantees under those, on Friday.

Right to apprenticeship, a legal guarantee for MSP, passing a constitutional amendment to raise the 50 per cent cap on reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs, a nationwide caste census and scrapping of the Agnipath scheme are among the promises made by the Congress in its Lok Sabha polls manifesto.

Mr. Sarma asserted that the BJP has taken the form of an 'andolan' and this movement is to make the country the 'vishwa guru' (world leader).

The CM also asserted that the saffron party and its allies would bag all 14 Lok Sabha in the State.

He said positive feedback has been received from Dhubri constituency, regarding which Mr. Sarma had earlier been maintaining that the BJP-led alliance's candidate will not be victorious.

Reacting to the CM's statement, Assam Congress spokesperson Bedabrata Bora claimed that a turncoat like Mr. Sarma would not be able to understand the secular and inclusive ethos of the grand old party.

"Mr. Sarma had been in the Congress for several years but he could not understand the main ethos of the party. That is why he went to the BJP. Even after being in the BJP for some time now, he still tries to defame Congress to prove his loyalty to the saffron party," Mr. Bora told PTI.

The Congress leader asserted that the party's manifesto aims to safeguard the interests of all sections and rubbished the allegations made by Mr. Sarma.

Related Topics

Assam / national politics / state politics / General Elections 2024 / Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.