Rajput mahapanchayat in western U.P. targets BJP for neglect, demand for more representation in LS polls

April 17, 2024 07:55 am | Updated 07:55 am IST - LUCKNOW

Various Rajput caste-centric social groups on Tuesday organised a massive mahapanchayat in Khera village under Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha constituency demanding more representation for the community in the general election and targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for neglecting the community in western Uttar Pradesh.

The Swabhiman Mahapanchayat witnessed participation from some heads of the organisations coming from different parts of India claiming to represent the Rajput cause and protecting the community’s interest.

“We want more representation [in the Lok Sabha polls]. Our numbers have been curtailed by the BJP. It will not be accepted. The community is fully united and the Mahapanchayat response signifies it,” said Thakur Neeraj Singh, a district head of Rajput Sabha Noida, who participated in the gathering.

‘BJP pays the price’

“The more conspiracies people will whip up, the stronger we (Rajput) will become. Today in Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha seat, the Mahapanchayat of Rajput community in Khera village is evidence of it. The BJP had to pay the price,” said Pushpendra Singh Sikarwar, an office-bearer of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena.

With less than 72 hours to go for the first phase of voting to begin in eight constituencies of western U.P. on April 19, the rally holds significance amid the Opposition continuously aiming to get dividends from the simmering anger within the community towards the BJP.

“The massive wave of anger of Rajput community against the BJP from Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana or Uttar Pradesh, everywhere shows that Kshatriya, Rajput, Thakur community has stood up for their honor and respect. The BJP has no right to insult any community. The BJP should remember that those who gave them power will take an oath to oust them from power and will defeat them badly. This community never goes back on the promises it makes. The mistake of considering voters as their political slaves will lead to the downfall of the BJP,” wrote Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav in a social media post on April 14.

Soothening discontent

The BJP tried to nullify the anger by roping in its leading Rajput faces like Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Mr. Adityanath addressed rallies in Sardhana area while Mr. Rajnath held election rallies in Saharanpur district. In Muzaffarnagar, the discontent among the community is believed to be directed against Union Minister and Muzaffarnagar BJP candidate Sanjeev Balyan, who is caught in a cold war with former BJP MLA and Rajput face Sangeet Som.