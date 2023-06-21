"PDA is the name of...": Akhilesh Yadav's take on opposition unity

June 21, 2023 12:23 pm | Updated 12:23 pm IST - Lucknow

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on June 21 explained that 'PDA' is the name of the unity born out of shared consciousness and feeling against the exploitation and oppression of those who are "pichre" (meaning backward), Dalit and "alpashankhak" (meaning minority).

“In this fight, people from every class are involved who stand for humanity”, Mr. Akhilesh said adding that he is against injustice. He requested everyone involved in this fight to rise above party politics and join him in this mission.

Earlier in a media interaction last week, the SP chief said that the PDA (Backward, Dalit, Minority) alliance will defeat the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Mr. Akhilesh’s comments come at a time when the Opposition parties were scheduled to meet at Patna on June 23 under the leadership of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to formulate plans for forming an alliance in the run-up to the 2024 General Elections.