KTR calls Ranjith Reddy political opportunist, predicts his defeat

KTR drew parallels with the fate of Konda Vishweshwar Reddy who left BRS( the then TRS) and subsequently lost in the Chevella constituency

March 27, 2024 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

P. Laxma Reddy
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao at a meeting with party members from the Chevella parliamentary constituency at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad on March 27, 2024.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao at a meeting with party members from the Chevella parliamentary constituency at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad on March 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The working president of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party and Sircilla MLA K.T. Rama Rao has asserted that Chevella MP G. Ranjith Reddy will face defeat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Mr. Rao labelled Mr. Reddy a political opportunist, accusing him of abandoning BRS party to join the Congress in pursuit of power and to protect his business interests.

Addressing a meeting of party members from the Chevella parliamentary constituency at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad on Wednesday, Mr. Rao criticised Mr. Reddy for his actions, citing his defection from the party despite receiving support from BRS cadre during the 2019 parliamentary elections when he was a political novice. The BRS working president also condemned the Chevella MP’S actions during the arrest of BRS MLC K. Kavitha, accusing him of betraying the party despite claiming to regard Ms. Kavitha as his sister.

Mr. Rao highlighted Mr. Reddy’s contradictory actions and predicted his defeat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, drawing parallels with the fate of Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, who left the party and subsequently lost in the Chevella constituency. The former minister also made it clear that the BRS cadre would not support Mr. Reddy’s candidacy in any manner, despite the Congress party’s hopes for potential backing.

Expressing confidence in the electoral prospects of BRS party, its working president praised Kasani Gnaneshwar, who is the BRS nominee, as a strong candidate for Chevella, stressing the latter’s longstanding commitment to social equality and advocacy for backward classes (BCs), minorities, and other communities in the constituency.

