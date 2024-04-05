Kangana slams Congress for remarks against her and Hema Malini, calls it ‘sick mentality’

April 05, 2024 07:37 am | Updated 07:37 am IST - Mandi

Actor Kangana Ranaut, the BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Mandi seat, Thursday attacked the Congress for the objectionable remarks against her and said it showed their "sick mentality" which comes from family background.

Ms. Ranaut, who addressed the BJP workers' meetings in Sundernagar assembly constituency and Mandi town, said the Congress could not digest that the biggest political party gave her the ticket and, therefore, they started making indecent comments.

"Objectionable remarks against me by Congress leaders show their sick mentality which comes from family background and education in English schools," she said.

Congress leaders Supriya Shrinate and H.S. Ahir have kicked up a huge political row with derogatory comments against Ms. Ranaut and Mandi posted on their social media handles. Later, Ms. Shrinate had said her account was hacked.

Referring to the unpleasant comments made by Congress general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala about actor and BJP's Mathura MP Hema Malini, 75, on Wednesday, Ms. Ranaut said when Congressmen can comment on famous actress Hema Malini, who has devoted her full life for art and culture, they can say anything about her.

Other parties ‘terrorising’ her

The BJP's Mandi candidate said seeing her inclination towards the BJP, the other parties started terrorising her and even got her house damaged but she faced the situation boldly, and added that the women of Himachal are brave.

Terming the upcoming elections as "dharm yuddh", she said the women of the hill State will give a befitting answer by getting her elected and strengthening the hands of Prime Minister Modi.

The actor-turned-politician reiterated that India got real independence after Mr. Modi was elected as the prime minister of the country in 2014, and appealed to the party workers to ensure that the target of "400 paar" (getting more than 400 seats in Lok Sabha elections) is achieved.

Ms. Ranaut said she has to tour all the 17 assembly segments and asked the local workers from Sundernagar and Sarkaghat to look into the election affairs as she hails from here.

Talking in the local Mandyali dialect, she asserted that she has entered politics to serve the people.

"I am already successful in the film industry and I will be successful in politics also," she added.