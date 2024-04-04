GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Congress MP Surjewala summoned for ‘indecent’ comments against Hema Malini

Surjewala said the BJP’s IT cell was in the habit of “distorting and editing and spreading lies”

April 04, 2024 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - GURUGRAM

The Hindu Bureau
Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala was directed to be present at the commission’s office in Panchkula on April 9. File

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala was directed to be present at the commission’s office in Panchkula on April 9. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Haryana State Women Commission on April 4 issued summons against senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala for making “indecent” comments against actor-turned-politician Hema Malini during an election rally.

He was directed to be present at the commission’s office in Panchkula on April 9.

Also Read | BJP slams Congress for offensive comments against PM, Hema Malini

The MP made the alleged remarks at a rally in support of the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party’s joint candidate and former Rajya Sabha member Sushil Gupta. The video of his purported speech was widely shared on social media.

Mr. Surjewala, in a post on his X account, however, said the Bharatiya Janata Party’s IT cell was in the habit of “distorting and editing and spreading lies” to divert the country’s attention from the Modi government’s “anti-youth, anti-farmer and anti-poor” policies, and the conspiracy to finish the Constitution.

“Listen to the full video – I said: ‘We have great respect for Hema Malini ji because she is married to Dharmendra ji and is our daughter-in-law’. My statement was only that everyone’s accountability be fixed in public life be, it Nayab Saini ji, or Khattar ji or myself’,” said Mr. Surjewala in his post.

Posting the controversial video on X, BJP’s Mandi Lok Sabha candidate Kangana Ranaut said the Congress had opened the “shop of hatred” while it was talking about the “shop of love”. He said the comments showed the Congress leaders’s “frustration” and “exasperation” in the face of certain defeat in the election.

Related Topics

Haryana / Indian National Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party / national politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.