With 13 out of 48 of Maharashtra’s constituencies voting today, Phase 5 marks the end of the Lok Sabha polls in the State. This phase will also mark the last phase of voting from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir as one of their five constituencies will be voting. The Union Territory of Ladakh is also voting in this phase.

Keeping in mind the low turnout in previous phases, the EC urged the voters to come out in greater numbers at polling stations and vote with responsibility and pride. “Until now, the Lok Sabha elections 2024 has seen the voter turnout at polling stations of about 66.95%. Around 451 million people have already voted during the first four phases of ongoing general elections,” the statement said.

All constitutencies in and around Mumbai will poll today, as will 14 constituencies from Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, Raebareli, Amethi.

Here are the latest updates: