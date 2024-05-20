GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

India General Elections 2024 Phase 5 LIVE updates | 49 constituencies go to polls today

The fifth phase of voting involves 49 constituencies from eight States/Union Territories, including Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh

Updated - May 20, 2024 07:06 am IST

Published - May 20, 2024 06:15 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
A polling official enjoys a cooling spray of water under intense heat at a distribution venue for Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and other election material on the eve of the fifth phase of polling in the six-week-long national election in Lucknow, India, on May 19, 2024.

A polling official enjoys a cooling spray of water under intense heat at a distribution venue for Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and other election material on the eve of the fifth phase of polling in the six-week-long national election in Lucknow, India, on May 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

With 13 out of 48 of Maharashtra’s constituencies voting today, Phase 5 marks the end of the Lok Sabha polls in the State. This phase will also mark the last phase of voting from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir as one of their five constituencies will be voting. The Union Territory of Ladakh is also voting in this phase. 

Also read: Election Campaign Updates on May 19, 2024

Keeping in mind the low turnout in previous phases, the EC urged the voters to come out in greater numbers at polling stations and vote with responsibility and pride. “Until now, the Lok Sabha elections 2024 has seen the voter turnout at polling stations of about 66.95%. Around 451 million people have already voted during the first four phases of ongoing general elections,” the statement said.

Also read: These are the Lok Sabha constituencies and States going to polls in Phase 5

All constitutencies in and around Mumbai will poll today, as will 14 constituencies from Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, Raebareli, Amethi.

General Election 2024: full schedule

Here are the latest updates:

  • May 20, 2024 06:57
    Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik contesting from two assembly segments

    Mr. Patnaik is contesting from two assembly segments – Hinjili under Aska Lok Sabha seat in Ganjam district and Kantabanji under Bolangir parliamentary constituency – around 400 km apart.

    Apart from Mr. Patnaik, major contestants whose electoral fate would be decided on Monday include around half-a-dozen Odisha ministers, BJP’s sitting MPs Jual Oram and Sangeeta Singh Deo, BJD MP Achyut Samant and former Indian Hockey captain Dilip Tirkey.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, chief ministers of Assam, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and film actor Hema Malini have campaigned for BJP candidates, while Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi have canvassed for their party nominees.

    BJD president Naveen Patnaik and his close aide V.K. Pandian have extensively campaigned across the five Lok Sabha and 35 assembly seats. - PTI

  • May 20, 2024 06:46
    Stage set for polls to 5 Lok Sabha seats, 35 assembly constituencies in Odisha

    Tight security arrangements have been made, with the deployment of over 33,000 personnel, for elections to five Lok Sabha and 35 assembly constituencies in Odisha on Monday, officials said.

    Over 70.69 lakh voters, including 40.33 lakh men, 39.35 lakh women and 851 transgender persons, are eligible to cast their votes at 9,162 polling stations in Aska, Kandhamal, Bargarh, Bolangir and Sundargarh Lok Sabha constituencies, and 35 assembly seats falling under these parliamentary constituencies, in the second phase of polls in the state.

    A total of 40 candidates are in the fray for the five Lok Sabha seats, while 265 nominees, including Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, will try their luck in the 35 assembly segments. - PTI

  • May 20, 2024 06:29
    Polling in 13 LS seats in Maharashtra on May 20; Piyush Goyal, Ujjwal Nikam in fray from Mumbai

    Polling in 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra, including six in Mumbai, will be held on Monday in the fifth and last phase of general elections in the state.

    More than 2.46 crore persons are eligible to cast vote and decide the fate of 264 candidates in Mumbai North, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai South Central, Mumbai South, Thane, Kalyan, Bhiwandi, Palghar, Nashik, Dindori and Dhule seats.

    Union ministers Piyush Goyal (Mumbai North), Bharati Pawar (Dindori) and Kapil Patil (Bhiwandi) are among the key nominees of the BJP, which has also fielded lawyer Ujjwal Nikam (Mumbai North Central).

    Shiv Sena’s Shrikant Shinde (Kalyan) and city Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad (Mumbai North Central) are also in the fray.

    Voting will be conducted from 7 am to 6 pm in 24,553 polling centres.

    The main contest is between the ruling Mahayuti comprising the Shiv Sena, BJP and NCP, and the opposition alliance of the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP (SP).

    Mumbai, Thane and Palghar where 10 of these 13 seats are located form a major part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, one of the most urbanised pockets in the country.

    Altogether, 2,46,69,544 persons are eligible to cast vote, including 1,31,38,526 men, 1,15,28,278 women and 2,740 from the third gender. - PTI

  • May 20, 2024 06:29
    Bevy of high-profile candidates to test their luck in 7 south Bengal LS seats on Monday

    A bevy of high-profile candidates, from ministers to actors, would test their luck in the hustings on Monday as seven Lok Sabha constituencies in the southern part of West Bengal go for polls in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

    A total of 1,25,23,702 voters – 63,51,320 men, 61,72,034 women and 348 third-genders – are eligible to exercise their franchise in 13,481 polling stations across the seven constituencies.

    The EC has identified over 57 per cent of the polling booths as sensitive and decided to deploy over 60,000 central forces besides 29,172 state police personnel for this phase, according to an official.

    Reopening of closed industries, poor health of jute mills and demand for jobs are the main demands of the electorate in Howrah, Hooghly, Serampore and Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituencies, situated on both sides of the banks of River Hooghly.

    The Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) is the bone of contention between the BJP and the TMC in Bangladesh-bordering Bangaon constituency, where winning the hearts of the Matua community, many of whom migrated from the neighbouring country, holds the key to ensuring a victory in the polls.

    Uluberia and Arambagh are the other two constituencies in Bengal which are going to polls on Monday.

    With the elections having come down to the high-strung constituencies in south Bengal in the fifth phase, the Election Commission has declared over 57% booths as sensitive in Monday’s polls, deploying the maximum number of security personnel among the first five phases to ensure peaceful polling. - PTI

  • May 20, 2024 06:28
    Constituencies that go to poll on May 20, 2024

    1. Bihar: Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Saran, Hajipur

    2. Jharkhand: Chatra, Kodarma, Hazaribagh

    3. Maharashtra: Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Palghar, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Thane, Mumbai North, Mumbai North – West, Mumbai North – East, Mumbai North – Central, Mumbai South – Central, Mumbai South

    4. Odisha: Bargarh, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Kandhamal, Aska

    5. Uttar Pradesh: Mohanlalganj, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Jalaun, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Barabanki, Faizabad, Kaiserganj, Gonda

    6. West Bengal: Bangaon, Barrackpur, Howrah, Uluberia, Sreerampur, Hooghly, Arambag

    7. Jammu and Kashmir: Baramulla

    8. Ladakh: Ladakh

