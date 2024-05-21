GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu
Live

India General Elections 2024 LIVE updates | PM Modi to campaign in Varanasi today; over 57% voter turnout recorded in fifth phase

Over 57% voter turnout was recorded on Monday in 49 constituencies in six States and two Union territories in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election

Updated - May 21, 2024 07:20 am IST

Published - May 21, 2024 06:10 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting. | Photo Credit: ANI

Following the fifth phase of voting, as the country gears towards wrapping the final two phases of the 2024 general elections, PM Modi today will head to Varanasi to hold ‘Matri Shakti Sammlelan’. 

Also read | India General Elections 2024 Phase 5 updates on May 20, 2024

Over 57% voter turnout was recorded on Monday in 49 constituencies in six States and two Union territories in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election. While Maharashtra recorded the lowest voter turnout at 48.88%, West Bengal recorded the highest polling percentage at 73. Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency recorded a voter turnout of more than 54%, already registering its highest polling percentage in almost four decades.

Varanasi, which goes to the polls on June 1, will see the Prime Minister interact with more than 25,000 women in his Varanasi parliamentary constituency. Mr. Modi is eyeing a hat-trick from the constituency, having secured victories in 2014 and 2019. He is up against the Congress’ Ajay Rai.

Read the live updates here:

