‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ teaser: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt reunite in Karan Johar’s grand romance

Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi also feature in this quintessential family entertainer from the director of ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’

June 20, 2023 01:33 pm | Updated 01:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’

The teaser of Karan Johar’s much-awaited directorial return Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was unveiled on Tuesday. After a couple of experimental short films in Lust Stories and Ghost Stories, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... director returns with a quintessential ‘Karan Johar’ film - families, foreign locations, big sets, and bigger emotions.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as the titular lovers. Over a typically impassioned, classical-inflected background score, the 79-second teaser details their romance while introducing us to their family members. Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan play Mr. and Mrs. Randhawa, the grandparents of Ranveer Singh’s character Rocky Randhawa. Meanwhile, Shabana Azmi plays Mrs. Chatterjee, the grandmother of Alia’s Rani Chatterjee.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani promises to be a hearty and wholesome Dharma film. The first half of the teaser is big on dances and celebrations, as is Kjo’s wont. The second half, however, brims with clashes and teary eyes. There is a lot of fighting, crying, bickering, and making up, a gamut of emotions punctuated by visually resplendent musical numbers.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt were previously paired in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy (2019). In addition to the main cast, actors Tota Roy Chowdhury, Aamir Bashir, Sriti Jha and others are also featured in the film.

Rocky Rani... is written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy. Pritam has composed the music.

The film is set to release in theatres on July 28, 2023.

