Lok Sabha Elections 2024: From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone, Bollywood stars cast their vote

Bollywood celebrities fulfilled their democratic duty by stepping out to vote in the Phase 5 of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Exercising their franchise in the nation-wide elections, Hindi film stars led by example and urged fellow citizens to vote.

Polling got underway in 13 out of 48 Lok Sabha constituencies of Maharashtra, including six in Mumbai, on Monday morning. This is the final polling round in the state.

One of the first stars to be seen at the booths was actor Akshay Kumar. Kumar, an early riser, was voting for the first time since receiving his Indian citizenship in 2023.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan stepped out to vote on Monday afternoon and was accompanied by his family. Aamir Khan was seen at the polling stations with his former partner, director Kiran Rao.

Star couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who are expecting their first child, also stepped out to exercise their democratic right. Veteran actor Dharmendra, aged 88 and sporting a fedora in the Mumbai heat, posed for photographs after casting his vote. Dharmendra’s wife, BJP MP Hema Malini, also arrived at the polling booth with daughter Esha Deol.

Actors Hrithik Roshan, Sanjay Dutt, Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Sanya Molhtra, Suniel Shetty, filmmakers Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar Ashutosh Gowariker, Kabir Khan and others also cast their votes in various polling booths in Mumbai.

Veteran Paresh Rawal, a former Lok Sabha member from the BJP, showed his inked finger to the cameras. Emphasizing the importance of voting, Rawal suggested penalties for those who abstain from voting.

