With only phase left to go, both the NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc are giving their campaigns a final push. While Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi are expected to hold a joint rally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will campaign in two States today.

Mr. Modi will address a rally in Jharkhand, followed by a roadshow in Kolkata, which has recently been facing the brunt of the cyclonic storm ‘Remal’. Meanwhile, Mr. Yadav and Mr. Gandhi will jointly address a rally in Varanasi, the bastion of PM Modi.

The opposition INDIA bloc has called for a meeting on June 1 in New Delhi to assess their electoral performance and to chalk out their strategy ahead of results on June 4. Trinamool Congress party has already conveyed their inability to attend the meeting citing polling for the last phase.

