GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu
Live

India General Elections LIVE updates: PM Modi to hold rally in Jharkhand as Rahul, Akhilesh head to Varanasi

The opposition INDIA bloc has called for a meeting on June 1 in New Delhi; TMC declines to participate

Published - May 28, 2024 06:04 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav. File.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

With only phase left to go, both the NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc are giving their campaigns a final push. While Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi are expected to hold a joint rally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will campaign in two States today. 

Also read | Written off five months ago, the Congress has put up a spirited Lok Sabha campaign, irrespective of the outcome

Mr. Modi will address a rally in Jharkhand, followed by a roadshow in Kolkata, which has recently been facing the brunt of the cyclonic storm ‘Remal’. Meanwhile, Mr. Yadav and Mr. Gandhi will jointly address a rally in Varanasi, the bastion of PM Modi. 

The opposition INDIA bloc has called for a meeting on June 1 in New Delhi to assess their electoral performance and to chalk out their strategy ahead of results on June 4. Trinamool Congress party has already conveyed their inability to attend the meeting citing polling for the last phase. 

Read live updates here:

    Related Topics

    General Elections 2024 / election / Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Rahul Gandhi / Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress

    Top News Today

    0 / 0
    Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
    • Access 10 free stories every month
    • Save stories to read later
    • Access to comment on every story
    • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
    • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
    Sign in

    Comments

    Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

    We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.