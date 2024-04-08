Freezing CPI(M)’s bank account part of BJP’s efforts to stifle Opposition, says CPI(M) Kerala secretary M.V. Govindan

April 08, 2024 03:23 pm | Updated 03:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The freezing of the bank account of the CPI(M) Thrissur district committee in Kerala by the Income Tax department was part of “the undemocratic measures” of the BJP government to stifle the Opposition parties and to get the BJP’s candidate elected from the constituency, according to CPI(M)‘s Kerala State secretary M.V. Govindan.

Speaking to mediapersons here on April 8 (Monday), Mr. Govindan said the BJP cannot salvage its candidate (in Thrissur) Suresh Gopi through such coercive measures. “The BJP candidate will be defeated in the election. How hard does Prime Minister Narendra canvass for him? Even if Mr. Modi camps at Thrissur to canvass for votes, the BJP candidate will be defeated in the elections,” he said.

Mr. Govindan said the Congress was adopting “a double standard” regarding the freezing of bank accounts of political parties ahead of the General Elections. “While the party opposed the freezing of its bank account by the Income Tax department, it welcomed similar action against the Thrissur district committee of the CPI(M),” he said.

The party had been maintaining the bank account in Thrissur for over 30 years. The party handles its finances countrywide using one permanent account number (PAN). The financial transactions of all the 14 district committees and the State committee of the party (in Kerala) are also done using the PAN number and the statements are filed on time. However, the party was not issued any notice or communication before the freezing of the account. The party will legally challenge the decision, he said.

‘PM choking media’

The decision of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) to transfer its newsroom publishing licence in India to a private firm was the outcome of the Modi government’s policy of choking the media which published unpalatable news to the government. The government had earlier adopted a similar approach to a series of new outlets, including NDTV and The Wire. The BBC’s decision, which is the first such decision of the company, came after the Income Tax department conducted raids at its office, said Mr. Govindan.

He said the screening of the controversial movie The Kerala Story through the national broadcaster Doordarshan was “an attempt to create a narrative against the State of Kerala, the Kerala government and the Muslims.”

The film was made at the behest of the BJP and the RSS. No one was opposed to the making and viewing of such movies, which do not reflect the socio-cultural realities of the State. However, the screening of the movie on the eve of the election to create a communal polarisation and that too using the platform of the national broadcaster was deplorable, he said.

‘No link to Panoor blast’

Mr. Govindan asserted that the CPI(M) had no connections with the recent country bomb blast at Panoor in Kannur in which one person died.

“The party doesn’t need bombs and is not into making bombs. The accused in the case were expelled from the organisation much earlier. The police had booked cases against them for attacking CPI(M) workers. False propaganda was unleashed against the party following the incident to undermine the prospects of its candidate K.K. Shylaja in the Vadakara constituency,” he said.

He said the CPI(M) had been displaying “self-restraint” even in the face of grave provocations and killings of its workers, which according to him, should be appreciated.

Party district secretary C.N. Mohanan was among those present.