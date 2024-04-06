GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Income Tax department freezes CPI(M)’s account in nationalised bank in Kerala’s Thrissur district

I-T department makes the move on the charge that account was not reflected in annual returns filed by CPI(M)

April 06, 2024 11:46 am | Updated 11:51 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
According to the I-T department, though several other accounts of the CPI(M) were reflected in the annual returns filed by the party, the account in the name of the Thrissur district committee was missing from it. (image for representation)

According to the I-T department, though several other accounts of the CPI(M) were reflected in the annual returns filed by the party, the account in the name of the Thrissur district committee was missing from it. (image for representation) | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The Income Tax department has frozen the account in the name of the Thrissur district committee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] in a nationalised bank in the district on the charge that the account was not reflected in the annual returns filed by the party.

About ₹4.8 crore was available in the account when it was seized by the I-T department. A recent withdrawal of ₹1 crore from it had caught the attention of the I-T department. Officials had questioned M.M. Varghese, the Thrissur district secretary of the CPI(M), here on April 5 after searches carried out at the bank confirmed the withdrawal.

IT dept. quizzes CPI(M) leader on large cash withdrawal from party account

According to the I-T department, though several other accounts of the CPI(M) were reflected in the annual returns filed by the party, the account in the name of the Thrissur district committee was missing from it. Those responsible have to explain why they did not include it in the annual returns. The department is looking at the transactions made through the account. The party will also have to confirm the source of the funds available in the account, it said.

Mr. Varghese, who was questioned by I-T officials at the Kochi office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on April 5, had denied the charges. He had appeared at the ED office as part of the investigation into the multi-crore Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank loan scam.

The I-T department initiated the probe into the large cash withdrawal in view of the enhanced surveillance against the use of black money or unaccounted money in connection with the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Related Topics

Kerala / Communist Party of India -Marxist

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.