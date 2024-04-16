GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Former minister Venugopal Chary, former MLC D Rajeshwar Rao join the Congress

April 16, 2024 05:40 pm | Updated April 17, 2024 08:31 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Former Minister Samudrala Venugopal Chary, former MLC D Rajeshwar desert Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to join Congress in the presence of Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday.

Former Minister Samudrala Venugopal Chary, former MLC D Rajeshwar desert Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to join Congress in the presence of Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

In yet another setback for Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party, senior and former MP Samudrala Venugopal Chary from the erstwhile Warangal district, and former MLC D Rajeshwar Rao from the erstwhile Nizamabad, have deserted the party and joined the ruling Congress.

Operation Akarsh of Congress begins

They were formally invited into the party ranks by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at a program held here on Tuesday. Senior leader and Congress candidate for the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency, T Jeevan Reddy, along with Vem Narender Reddy and other leaders, were present.

Related Stories

Related Topics

Telangana / Indian National Congress / Bharat Rashtra Samithi / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.