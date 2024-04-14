Distraught BRS leaders looking at Congress and don’t stop their entry: KC Venugopal to TS leadership

April 14, 2024 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - Hyderabad

AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal’s message to the State Congress leadership was stern and clear that it was time to target the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) is almost finished in the State and is in no position to challenge the Congress.

Mr. Venugopal, who arrived in the city on Sunday evening to hold discussions with the party leaders at a hotel on the preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls said despite the BRS weakening Congress was not taking advantage of it as some leaders were averse to allow the BRS cadres to join the Congress.

He told the Ministers and 14 candidates, who attended the meeting, to expedite the joinings from the BRS. “You can leave a few controversial leaders but there are others at the mandal-level who were looking for a better political future as they have lost hope on BRS,” he said expecting more joinings in the State soon.

Mr. Venugopal also said the onus put was on the Ministers who were incharges for the constituencies to win them. He said the party wants all the ministers and MLAs to spend this one month in the constituencies.

Creating a new narrative against the BJP should also be on top of the agenda through press conferences at every level was also advised by Mr. Venugopal. He also asked the ministers to monitor the campaign and immediately inform the high command if some candidates were found to be lacking in their appeal. The high command will take the necessary steps.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also spoke his heart out saying the campaign has to pick up and agreed that respecting his Cabinet colleagues he was not involving himself in their campaign. All the ministers also expressed their views. All the 14 candidates were present.