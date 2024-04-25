GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Dropped BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal revolts against party decision in Ladakh

Tashi Gyalson has been fielded by the BJP in Ladakh

April 25, 2024 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - SRINAGAR

Peerzada Ashiq
Peerzada Ashiq
BJP Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal. File Photo

BJP Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal. File Photo | Photo Credit: PTI

The BJP in Ladakh is facing discontent within its ranks, as sitting Member of Parliament (MP) Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, whom the party has not nominated for the upcoming polls, rallied supporters on Wednesday and expressed his unhappiness over the choice of Tashi Gyalson as the party candidate for the seat. 

“My supporters have assembled spontaneously in Leh today. They are not happy with the nomination. With such a reaction, the big question remains if the party can retain the seat,” Mr. Namgyal said. Lada

He also hinted at taking a different course of action, without going into details. “I will sit with my supporters and a final decision will be taken. I will consider the sentiments of my supporters and take a collective decision for the interests of Ladakh. People are not ready to accept the nomination,” Mr. Namgyal said.  

The BJP’s poster boy MP, who hogged the limelight for his speeches after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, said he raised the issue of nomination with the party high command.  “I did ask the party if I had performed poorly in Parliament, violated the party stand, misbehaved or faced corruption charges. It was an unexpected decision for me,” Mr. Namgyal said, in an open revolt to the decision taken by the party. “As of now, I am with the party and believe in its ideology,” he added.

He recalled that the party won the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council-Leh election and said that it performed well during the hill council election in Kargil. “I think I did contribute to the glory of the party in Ladakh,” he added.

The BJP on Tuesday nominated Tashi Gyalson, an advocate who heads the BJP-led Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council-Leh (LAHDC-L), as its candidate for the Ladakh Lok Sabha seat. His nomination comes in the backdrop of growing demand in Ladakh for statehood and inclusion in the Sixth Schedule. 

Sources said the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), an amalgam of several Leh-based and Kargil-based religious, social and political organisations, are likely to field their own candidate in the election. The Congress and the National Conference, which won the LAHDC-Kargil election last year, have already entered into a pre-poll alliance. 

Ladakh, with the Buddhist-majority Leh and the Muslim-majority Kargil districts, has one Parliament seat at present. Ladakh was carved out as a Union Territory in 2019 from Jammu and Kashir and will witness its first Lok Sabha polls as a Union Territory. The Ladakh seat has a 1,82,571 voters, including 91,703 male and 90,867 female voters.

Related Topics

Ladakh / Bharatiya Janata Party / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.