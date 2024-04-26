GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu
Live

Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE | Polling begins in 88 constituencies across 13 States

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar of the BJP, and actor-turned politicians Hema Malini and Arun Govil are among some of the prominent candidates on the ballot today

April 26, 2024 06:00 am | Updated 07:02 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Election officials check the VVPAT machines during the second phase of the general election in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, India, April 26, 2024.

Election officials check the VVPAT machines during the second phase of the general election in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, India, April 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANUSHREE FADNAVIS

Voting will begin at 7 a.m. today in 88 constituencies across 13 States in the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls 2024. Nearly 16 crore voters will cast their votes in 1.67 lakh polling stations.

A total of 1,202 candidates are in the fray, including 1,098 male, 102 female and two transgender contestants. Voting in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul, which was also scheduled to be held on April 26, was shifted to the third phase on May 7 following the death of Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Ashok Balawi.

Also Read: We will never feel the need to change the basic structure of the Constitution: Rajnath Singh

All 20 parliamentary seats in Kerala, 14 of the 28 seats in Karnataka, 13 seats in Rajasthan, eight seats each in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, six seats in Madhya Pradesh, five seats each in Assam and Bihar, three seats each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, and one seat each in Manipur, Tripura and Jammu and Kashmir would go to polls.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar of the BJP, and actor-turned politicians Hema Malini and Arun Govil are among some of the prominent candidates on the ballot today.

Also Read :Lok Sabha elections: Severe heat wave predicted in many states during second phase of polling

Meanwhile, the Election Commission had issued notices to BJP chief J. P. Nadda on complaints of poll code violations by PM Modi during his election rally speech. A similar notice was also issued to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over complaints by the BJP against Rahul Gandhi.

Kharge also wrote to Modi, after the PM’s repeated attacks on Congress manifesto, saying that Modi was being “misinformed” and offered to meet him in person to explain the manifesto.Click here to know the latest updates from the polling in Kerala

Here are the latest updates:
  • April 26, 2024 06:52
    Who’s your neta? Here’s an analysis of candidates in the fray

    A total of 1,198 candidates are contesting across all constituencies today. We looked into their affidavits and examined data from the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and MyNeta.info. Here’s what we found.

    Lok Sabha election 2024: Analysis of Candidates contesting in phase 2 polling

    Analysis of Lok Sabha Phase 2 candidates reveals criminal cases, assets, and gender distribution among major parties.

  • April 26, 2024 06:40
    PM Modi targets Congress for its ‘wealth redistribution’ promise, phase 2 campaign ends on a sour note

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s controversial speech on the Congress party’s plans to “redistribute wealth” was the highlight of the high-voltage campaign for the second phase of the Lok Sabha election which ended on April 24.

    The Congress, on its part, has approached the Election Commission and formally lodged a complaint seeking action against Mr. Modi. It alleged that the Prime Minister invoked religion and religious symbols to create enmity between groups.

    2024 Lok Sabha polls phase 2 | As PM Modi targets Congress, campaign ends on a sour note

    High-voltage campaign for Lok Sabha election's second phase, with PM Modi's controversial speech on wealth redistribution.

  • April 26, 2024 06:32
    Lok Sabha polls Phase 2: Voting set to begin across India

    Over 15.88 crore voters across 13 States are eligible to exercise their franchise in 1.67 lakh polling stations across India.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / national elections / election / voting / Lok Sabha / politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.