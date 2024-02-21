Don’t waste vote on Congress or BRS as Modi is going to become PM: Kishan Reddy

February 21, 2024 11:34 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana BJP president and Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region G. Kishan Reddy said that voting for either the Congress Party or the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Party in the Parliament elections will be a wasted opportunity as neither has chance to influence Delhi where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is sure to return to power for the third time.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, participating in the ongoing ‘Vijay Sankalp Yatra’ in Narayanpet, spoke to the media and later during road shows where he asserted that the Congress is going to get less than 40 seats this time and it has no Prime Ministerial candidate too. The saffron party is going to win maximum number of seats in States, so what will the Congress do winning three or four seats here, he asked on Wednesday.

Mr. Kishan Reddy said the BRS and its leader K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s time is up and Telangana will not lose anything if the party does not win even a single seat. He also said there is tremendous opposition to KCR and his family across Telangana due to the autocratic, corrupt and family dominated governance in the last 10 years. Turning his attention towards the Congress government, he charged that the failure of being unable to implement the six guarantees “promised recklessly” is apparent and a different tune is being sung with regard to subsidy on power bills and also the farm loan waiver.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy wants to bring funds from Centre and has been day dreaming about Rahul Gandhi becoming the Prime Minister. “Neither Rahul Gandhi, KCR nor Owaisi can stop Mr. Modi from coming to power again as people cutting across different sections want him to lead the country again due to his untainted image and record,” he asserted.

The BJP chief also accused the government of not questioning KCR about corruption during his regime and failure to file a charge-sheet. “Both the BRS and Congress party are the same,” he said and reiterated the party’s resolve to win all the 17 seats. “Our bus tours have commenced from different places – Mahabubnagar’s Krishna village, Tandur in Rangareddy district, Basara in Adilabad district and Yadagirigutta in Bhongir. Another one will commence after the Medaram Jatara,” he added.