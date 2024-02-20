BJP’s ‘Vijay Sankalpa Yatras’ across Telangana from today

February 20, 2024 04:58 am | Updated 04:58 am IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana BJP’s ‘Vijaya Sankalpa Yatras’ across the State will be launched at different places by two Union Ministers B.L. Verma (Steel) at Tandur and Parshotham Rupala (Fisheries and Animal Husbandry) at Makthal; while Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will be doing the honours at Basar Temple and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant at Bhongir on Tuesday.

The bus tours across five designated clusters will also have national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar joining Mr. Verma, Telangana BJP president and Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region G. Kishan Reddy joining Mr. Rupala. Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman will be joining Mr. Sarma and former Minister Eatala Rajender will be with Mr. Sawant, at the respective places.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Kishan Reddy worshipped at the Bhagyalakshmi Temple at Charminar and later informed the media that the proposed bus tours divided into five clusters would be conducted up to March 2.

There will be 102 road shows, 106 small meetings with unemployed youth, self-help groups and the likes, 180 receptions and 79 events in the tours covering a total of 5,500 km across 17 Parliament constituencies or 114 of the 119 Assembly constituencies.

Warangal tour will start a three days late in view of the ongoing ‘Sammakka-Sarakka Medaram Jatara. The other four — Komaram Bheem tour will start from Basar covering Adilabad, Nizamabad and Peddapalli parliamentary constitutencies; Rajarajeshwara tour will cover Karimnagar, Chevalla, Medak and Zaheerabad constituencies; Bhagyalakshmi tour will cover Bhongir, Secunderabad, Hyderabad and Malkajgiri constituencies.

Kakatiya Bhadrakali tour will cover Warangal, Mahabubad and Khammam parliamentary constituencies while the Krishnamma tour will cover Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool and Nalgonda parliament constituencies for 1,440 km.

The BJP leader said the programmes, development and welfare schemes of the Narendra Modi Government would be taken to the people during the tours as well highlighting the failures of the previous BRS Government as well as the shortcomings of the Congress Government which was yet to begin fulfilling the six guarantees promised during the elections.

Mr. Kishan Reddy said unlike the scam-ridden Congress led UPA regime, the Modi Government has had a blemish free governance record, hence people of the country are determined to give a third term. The proposed bus tours will be completed before the election code comes into force. The aim of the party is to win all the 17 seats, he claimed.

The Minister dismissed any kind of alliance with BRS and called it a sinking ship. “The same kind of propaganda was spread during the Assembly elections. I urge the people not to believe such rumours,” he said.