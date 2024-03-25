DMK, AIADMK candidates for Pollachi constituency file nomination papers

March 25, 2024 09:56 pm | Updated March 26, 2024 10:49 am IST - COIMBATORE

Candidates of the DMK and AIADMK for the Pollachi Parliamentary constituency filed nomination papers on Monday.

DMK candidate K. Eswarasamy submitted his nomination papers before Pollachi Sub-Collector A. Catherine Saranya, accompanied by DKM Tiruppur south district secretary Ela Padmanaban, DMK Coimbatore north district secretary Thondamuthur Ravi, K. Nithyanandhan of Kongunadu Makkal Desia Katchi and Tiruppur south district Congress committee president Thennarasu Kittusamy.

“The party will take to people the achievements of the ruling DMK government, especially the welfare policies for women. DMK is the only party that has fulfilled election promises,” he said.

AIADMK’s A. Karthikeyan filed his nomination papers before the Sub-Collector in the presence of MLAs C. Mahendran, Pollachi V. Jayaraman, S. Damodaran and Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan.

He told journalists that fall in coconut prices had affected the livelihood of farmers and governments in the Centre and State failed to fulfil their demands. Mr. Karthikeyan assured farmers to fulfil their demands of increased prices of coconut and coir, besides promising to implement Anamalayar and Nallar irrigation schemes if he wins.

Naam Tamilar Katchi’s candidate N. Sureshkumar, Bahujan Samaj Party’s Benjamin Kirubakaran, two independent candidates and dummy candidates of the mainstream parties also filed their nomination papers on Monday.