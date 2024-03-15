B.S. Yediyurappa booked under POCSO Act

March 15, 2024 01:43 am | Updated 02:18 am IST - Bengaluru

The Sadashivanagar police late on Thursday (March 14) night booked senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, 81, under a section of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO) acting on a complaint by the mother of a 17-year-old of sexual assault.

Police sources confirmed to The Hindu that a case had been booked under section 8 of the POCSO Act and Section 354 A of the Indian Penal Code.

The mother, who was accompanied by the victim, reportedly lodged a complaint with the police on Thursday evening and the case was registered past midnight, senior police officers confirmed.

As per police sources, the alleged incident of sexual assault occurred on February 2, 2024, when the mother and daughter had gone to seek the former Chief Minister’s help in connection with a cheating case.