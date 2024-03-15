GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP appoints Sunil Kumar as State convener of LS poll management committee

Sunil Kumar, MLA from Karkala, will be in charge of more than 30 different committees

March 15, 2024 02:34 am | Updated 02:35 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

BJP State general secretary V. Sunil Kumar has been appointed as State convener for the party’s Lok Sabha Election Management Committee. Mr. Sunil Kumar, MLA from Karkala, will be in charge of more than 30 different committees that will look into organising tours of leaders, public conventions, distribution of poll publicity material, and bringing out State-level poll manifesto, among others. He will handle the key responsibility with respect to the party’s preparations for the Lok Sabha polls, including handling social media and functioning of different frontal organisations.

Related Topics

Bharatiya Janata Party / Karnataka

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.