Decide between ‘vote for jihad’ and ‘vote for development’: Amit Shah in Telangana

“This is an election being fought between those for upliftment of family politics and those for progress of the people of the country,” the Home Minister said

Updated - May 09, 2024 04:58 pm IST

Published - May 09, 2024 04:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a poll rally in Telangana on May 9, 2024. Photo: X/@BJP4India

Union Minister of Home and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on May 9 said the Lok Sabha elections this time is between Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi or a ‘vote for jihad’ versus a ‘vote for development’.

“This is an election being fought between those for upliftment of family politics and those for progress of the people of the country. Modi’s guarantees mean he will do it, whereas Rahul Gandhi’s guarantees will end at the sunset,” he remarked.

Addressing a public meeting at Bhongir on Thursday, Mr. Shah accused the Congress Party of ‘peddling lies’ about the Modi Government removing reservations once it returns to power and pointed out that despite enjoying a full majority, his government did not nothing of that sort in the last two terms.

If INDIA bloc comes to power, it will put Babri lock at Ram temple: Amit Shah

But, “in Telangana the Congress Party has given 4% quota to the Muslims “cutting away the share of the SC/ST/BC. The BJP will end the Muslims quota and share it with the marginalised sections once it comes to power in the state”, he asserted.

The BJP leader said the the ‘ABC troika’ — Asaduddin Owaisi, BRS and the Congress Party practice ‘appeasement politics’ “refusing to permit Ram Navami procession, not celebrate Hyderabad Liberation Day and oppose the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA)“.

“Can the Congress Party and BRS control Owaisi?,” he questioned and charged that these parties wished to run Telangana per the “Shariah and Quran”. The parties would want to withdraw the ‘triple talaq’ and had even boycotted the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony, he said.

Taking Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s name, Mr. Shah claimed that the saffron party is sure to win 10 seats with the Congress Government failing to take up the farm loan waiver, provide ₹15,000 for farmers, did not give ₹500 bonus per quintal for paddy crop, did not grant student loans, etc.

In comparison, Mr. Modi had removed legal obstacles for the construction of Ram Temple Article 370 was abrogated making Kashmir “ours” while terrorism and naxalism were “banished” from the country. Seeking a vote for party candidate Dr. B. Naraisah Goud, he said the Modi Government had brought out a new textile policy, sanctioned textile park for the region, was building highways and railway lines. AIIMS-Bibinagar was established to provide quality healthcare to the rural masses of the region.

“You have given 10 years power to BRS for their slogan of funds, water and jobs but only one family benefitted. You have given power to Revanth Reddy now but he has become an ATM for the Congress Party. Give us majority seats and we will make Telangana number one in the country,” he added.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Bharatiya Janata Party / Rahul Gandhi / Narendra Modi / Telangana

