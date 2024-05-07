GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Congress names Sher Singh Ghubaya from Ferozepur seat in Punjab

Congress announces Sher Singh Ghubaya as Ferozepur Lok Sabha candidate, completing candidate list for Punjab’s 13 parliamentary constituencies

May 07, 2024 03:35 pm | Updated 03:35 pm IST - Chandigarh

PTI
Congress candidate Sher Singh Ghubaya from the Ferozepur Lok Sabha seat. Photo: https://sansad.in/ls/members

Congress candidate Sher Singh Ghubaya from the Ferozepur Lok Sabha seat. Photo: https://sansad.in/ls/members

The Congress on May 7 announced former MP Sher Singh Ghubaya as its candidate from the Ferozepur Lok Sabha seat.

India General Elections 2024 Phase 3 voting

With this, the Congress has announced its candidates in all 13 parliamentary constituencies in Punjab.

The Central Election Committee has approved the candidature of Mr. Ghubaya as the Congress candidate to contest the ensuing general elections to the Lok Sabha from Ferozepur parliamentary constituency of Punjab, said the party.

Mr. Ghubaya won the 2009 and 2014 Lok Sabha polls on a Shiromani Akali Dal ticket. He joined the Congress in 2019.

He had represented the Jalalabad Assembly seat in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha as well when he was with the Akali Dal.

Polling for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1.

Related Topics

Indian National Congress / General Elections 2024 / politics / national politics / Punjab

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.