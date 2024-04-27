GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Congress may name Amethi and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha candidates on April 27

It is not clear if his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, will be a contender for one of the seats.

April 27, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Congress party workers with their Election symbol Flag. File Photo

Congress party workers with their Election symbol Flag. File Photo | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

The Congress is likely to decide its nominees for the Amethi and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday as the party’s central election committee is meeting to finalise candidates for the remaining seats in the State and in Punjab.

Both the seats in Uttar Pradesh were considered pocket boroughs of the Gandhi family. While Amethi was represented by Rahul Gandhi, his mother, Sonia, was an MP for Rae Bareli. In 2019, Mr. Gandhi lost to the BJP’s Smriti Irani but won from Wayanad in Kerala.

Sources said Mr. Gandhi, who once again contested from Wayanad, where voting took place on Friday, is likely to contest either from Rae Bareli or Amethi. The Congress had not announced its choices earlier as it could have affected Mr. Gandhi’s candidacy from Wayanad.

It is not clear if his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, will be a contender for one of the seats. Their mother is not contesting the Lok Sabha election. She is now a Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthan.

Related Topics

Amethi / Lok Sabha / Indian National Congress / Uttar Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.