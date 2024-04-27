Congress may name Amethi and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha candidates on April 27

April 27, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - New Delhi

The Congress is likely to decide its nominees for the Amethi and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday as the party’s central election committee is meeting to finalise candidates for the remaining seats in the State and in Punjab.

Both the seats in Uttar Pradesh were considered pocket boroughs of the Gandhi family. While Amethi was represented by Rahul Gandhi, his mother, Sonia, was an MP for Rae Bareli. In 2019, Mr. Gandhi lost to the BJP’s Smriti Irani but won from Wayanad in Kerala.

Sources said Mr. Gandhi, who once again contested from Wayanad, where voting took place on Friday, is likely to contest either from Rae Bareli or Amethi. The Congress had not announced its choices earlier as it could have affected Mr. Gandhi’s candidacy from Wayanad.

It is not clear if his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, will be a contender for one of the seats. Their mother is not contesting the Lok Sabha election. She is now a Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthan.