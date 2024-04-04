GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Sonia Gandhi takes oath as Rajya Sabha member

Vice-president and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar administered the oath to 14 members in the new Parliament house building.

April 04, 2024 12:00 pm | Updated 12:09 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Sonia Gandhi.

Sonia Gandhi. | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson, Sonia Gandhi on Thursday, April 4, 2024, took oath as a Member of Parliament from Rajya Sabha., in New Delhi.

Ms. Gandhi, and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw were among 14 who were sworn in as Rajya Sabha members.

Ms. Gandhi has become a Rajya Sabha member for the first time from Rajasthan, filling the seat that fell vacant after 91-year-old former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Singh completed his tenure on April 3.

Ms. Gandhi took oath in the presence of Leader of the House Piyush Goyal and Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge. Her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also present during her oath-taking.

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar administered the oath to them in the new Parliament house building.

While Ms. Gandhi took oath as a member of the Upper House from Rajasthan, Mr. Vaishnaw was sworn in as a member of the same house from Odisha.

Congress leader Ajay Maken from Karnataka, BJP leader R.P.N Singh from Uttar Pradesh, and BJP member Samik Bhattacharya from West Bengal were among the 14 who took the Rajya Sabha oath.

(With inputs from PTI)

Related Topics

Rajya Sabha / Indian National Congress / national politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.