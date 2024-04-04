Sonia Gandhi takes oath as Rajya Sabha member

April 04, 2024 12:00 pm | Updated 12:09 pm IST - New Delhi

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson, Sonia Gandhi on Thursday, April 4, 2024, took oath as a Member of Parliament from Rajya Sabha., in New Delhi.

Ms. Gandhi, and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw were among 14 who were sworn in as Rajya Sabha members.

Ms. Gandhi has become a Rajya Sabha member for the first time from Rajasthan, filling the seat that fell vacant after 91-year-old former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Singh completed his tenure on April 3.

My best wishes to the Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson, Smt. Sonia Gandhi as she begins her new innings, by taking oath in the Rajya Sabha, today.



Her courageous resilience and dignified grace, in the wake of adversity and upheaval, shall continue to guide our… pic.twitter.com/ReMunHsCbq — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) April 4, 2024

Ms. Gandhi took oath in the presence of Leader of the House Piyush Goyal and Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge. Her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also present during her oath-taking.

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar administered the oath to them in the new Parliament house building.

While Ms. Gandhi took oath as a member of the Upper House from Rajasthan, Mr. Vaishnaw was sworn in as a member of the same house from Odisha.

Congress leader Ajay Maken from Karnataka, BJP leader R.P.N Singh from Uttar Pradesh, and BJP member Samik Bhattacharya from West Bengal were among the 14 who took the Rajya Sabha oath.

(With inputs from PTI)