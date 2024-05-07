Citing Data, Bhatti says Telangana met 52.9% increase in power consumption but BRS was spreading lies

May 07, 2024 04:26 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said there was a 52.9% increase in electricity consumption this year compared to the same period last year and yet the Government was supplying sufficient power to meet the demands.

At a press conference held in Hyderabad on Tuesday, Mr. Vikramarka, who is also the Power Minister, said despite the harsh summer and an enormous increase in demand, the Government was able to supply power with the employees working overtime. Yet, the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) was spreading lies, he alleged and asked them to stop the propaganda.

Mr. Vikramarka revealed that the average demand and consumption levels between May 1 to 6, 2023 was 7,062 MW and and during the same period this year, the demand was 10,799 MW. There is a an increase of 52.9%.

The average consumption has increased from 157.9 million units last year to 226.62 million units, which is an increase of 43.5% percent, he said.

Speaking further, the Energy minister stated that there was a 47.6% increase in average demand and consumption between May 1-6, 2024 compared to the same time period in 2023.

Average power demand in Greater Hyderabad

In the Greater Hyderabad area, the average demand is at 4177 MW currently, compared to 2830 MW in May 2023. The average consumption in May 2024 is at 88 million units while it was 57.5 million units in May 2023, which is an increase of 53%, he said

He further said under the BRS regime, the power demand did not even go up by 1% between 2022-23 and despite a 53% increase this year, the Congress Government was able to supply power. In the last two days, power demand increased by 4000 MW and the consumption was over 90 million units.

Criticising former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, he said a person who worked as a CM for nine years was speaking blatant lies. At KCR’s meeting in Suryapet, there was power disruption due to the faulty generator they used. However, he blamed the Government for it, said Mr. Vikramarka. “He forgot that the farmers were on roads during the BRS regime, staging dharnas for power and anti-farmer attitude of the Government,” he said.

Mr. Vikramarka cautioned the people to be wary of the BJP’s alleged plans to abolish reservations and the country would be pushed into danger if BJP comes back to power. He said the BJP and BRS were in an understanding and people were aware of such an alliance.