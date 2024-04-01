GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Power staff JAC urges parties to stop blaming them for interruptions

April 01, 2024 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana State Power Employees Joint Action Committee (TSPEJAC) has asked political parties and others blaming the power utilities, their managements, authorities, engineers and other staff for interruptions in power supply not to criticize them as internal problems of consumers at some places were responsible for disruptions.

At a meeting of the committee held here on Monday, JAC leader G. Sai Babu, P. Rathnakar Rao, P. Beesi Reddy and others said they were putting in all efforts to provide uninterrupted and quality power supply to all categories of consumers across the State but the internal system problems of some consumers leading to interruptions were being shown as the utilities’ failure. Such false propaganda would affect the morale of all those who were putting in hard work to ensure 24×7 supply.

With power demand clocking beyond estimates this season, engineers and staff of the utilities are working 24×7 to ensure uninterrupted supply to all categories of consumers. The peak load of power on the transmission system in last March was 15,497 megawatt (MW) but this year it has gone up to 15,623 MW. Similarly, the daily energy consumption too has gone up from 303 million units (MU) in March last year to 311 MU this year.

They appealed to all sections of people, including political parties, not to create problems for power utilities’ engineers and other staff by attributing the internal problems in supply breakdowns to the utilities.

