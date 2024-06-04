GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chhattisgarh election results 2024 LIVE updates: BJP looks to repeat its strong 2019 performance

BJP’s victory in the 2023 Assembly election has bolstered the party’s aspirations in Chhattisgarh.

Published - June 04, 2024 07:43 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha election is a direct contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress. For Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel, the Lok Sabha election is a shot at redemption, after the loss in the 2023 Assembly election. He is contesting from Rajnandgaon, against incumbent candidate and BJP leader Santosh Pandey. 

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024

In the four General Elections that Chhattisgarh has seen, the Congress’ best performance was in 2019, winning two out of the 11 seats here. The last time the Congress had won the Rajnandgaon seat was in the 2007 bypoll, about 17 years ago.

BJP had won nine out of 11 seats in Chhattisgarh in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. Seats like Bilaspur, Durg, Surguja and Raigarh have been with the BJP for the past couple of decades. 

General Election 2024: full schedule

The recent assembly election victory has boosted BJP’s power and this time around, it seemed more focused on Korba and Bastar (Scheduled Tribe) constituencies, where the Congress won in the last general election. 

Follow the live updates below:

