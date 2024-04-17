GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Came with hope in 2014, trust in 2019, guarantee in 2024: PM Modi

Free ration will be provided to all without discrimination for the next five years, says PM at a rally in Assam’s Nalbari.

April 17, 2024 01:06 pm | Updated 01:22 pm IST - Nalbari (Assam)

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Nalbari district, Assam, Wednesday, April 17, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Nalbari district, Assam, Wednesday, April 17, 2024. ( | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, asserted that he went to people with hope in 2014, trust in 2019 and guarantee in 2024.

Addressing an election rally at the Borkura ground here, he said that the birth celebrations of Lord Ram were being held in the temple at Ayodhya after 500 years with a 'Surya Tilak' ceremony.

Ram Lalla’s ‘surya tilak’: How science helped sun kiss Ayodhya’s Ram deity’s forehead on Ram Navami

Earlier in the day, Mr. Modi greeted people on the occasion of Ram Navami on Wednesday and said Ayodhya is in incomparable bliss as this is the first time the festival would be celebrated there after the consecration of the Ram temple.

Women supporters of BJP at a public meeting to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Nalbari district, Assam, Wednesday, April 17, 2024.

Women supporters of BJP at a public meeting to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Nalbari district, Assam, Wednesday, April 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

''We cannot join the celebrations at Ayodhya but let us participate in the event by switching on our mobile flashlights and offering our prayers to Lord Ram," the PM said at the rally.

The Prime Minister said that free ration will be provided to all without discrimination for the next five years.

Free treatment of up to ₹Five lakh under the 'Ayushman Bharat' scheme will be given to people aged 70 and above.

Mr. Modi was here to campaign for NDA candidates of three constituencies- Asom Gana Parishad's Phani Bhushan Choudhury for Barpeta, United People's Party, Liberal nominee Jayanta Basumatary for Kokrajhar and BJP's Bijuli Kalita Medhi for Guwahati, who all were present at the rally.

General Elections 2024 / Bharatiya Janata Party / political campaigns / Narendra Modi

