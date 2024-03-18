March 18, 2024 09:47 am | Updated 09:50 am IST - Shivamogga

Stating that candidates for Lok Sabha polls were finalised by the high command, BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra exuded confidence that differences in the party will be resolved soon.

Speaking to mediapersons in Shivamogga on March 18 about K.S. Eshwarappa contesting as an independent against B.Y. Raghavendra, Mr. Vijayendra said, “The high command does not decide candidates based only on my opinions. It seems false information has reached K.S. Eshwarappa. I am hopeful that all the differences will be sorted out.”

He pointed out that earlier he too had not got a ticket to contest in Varuna Assembly constituency in 2018. “In fact, I withdrew from the fray on the advice of party leaders. Then, my father, B.S. Yediyurappa, was the party’s State president. Differences following selection of candidates is quite common,” he said.

Further, he said people from Shivamogga, Udupi-Chikkamagaluru and Davangere constituencies will take part in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Shivamogga on March 18. “We are hopeful of winning all three seats. Shivamogga MP B.Y. Raghavendra has brought many development projects to the constituency, and with that, he has gained support from all sections of the people,” he said.