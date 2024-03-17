GIFT a SubscriptionGift
“I am not responsible for denying Eshwarappa’s son the party ticket”, says Yediyurappa

“This was decided by the party’s central election committee. None of us here are responsible for denying him the party ticket,” Mr. Yediyurappa said

March 17, 2024 11:11 am | Updated 11:11 am IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Former CM B.S. Yediyurappa inspected the preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programme in Shivamogga on Saturday. Mr. Modi will address a rally on Monday.

Former CM B.S. Yediyurappa inspected the preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programme in Shivamogga on Saturday. Mr. Modi will address a rally on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has said he was not responsible for the denial of BJP ticket to former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa’s son, K.E. Kantesh.

“This was decided by the party’s central election committee. None of us here are responsible for denying him the party ticket,” Mr. Yediyurappa told presspersons after reviewing the preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit in Shivamogga on Saturday evening.

Yediyurappa dares Congress to win single seat in Karnataka in Lok Sabha elections

Mr. Yediyurappa exuded confidence that Eshwarappa would be convinced by senior leaders of the party. “He must have been upset. However, senior leaders of the party are in touch with him. They will speak to him and pacify him. He is also one of those who built the party in the state. I am hopeful that he will take part in the Prime Minister’s programme and be present on the dais,” he said.

Mr. Narendra Modi will be addressing a public meeting at Freedom Park in Shivamogga on Monday. Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra, party’s district president T.D. Megharaj and other leaders of the party accompanied Yediyurappa during the review of the preparations.

