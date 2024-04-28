GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

BJP seeking 400-plus Lok Sabha seats to make changes in Constitution: Sharad Pawar

The BJP are walking on the path of dictatorship and are destroying democracy. Therefore, to save our nation we need to defeat them, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said

April 28, 2024 03:32 pm | Updated 03:32 pm IST - Pune

PTI
NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) President Sharad Pawar waves to supporters during a public meeting. File

NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) President Sharad Pawar waves to supporters during a public meeting. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on April 28 said the BJP wants to win more than 400 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in order to make changes in the Constitution.

Addressing a campaign rally in Pune's Saswad tehsil, which is part of Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, Mr. Pawar said this year's general election is different from earlier ones since it will decide "by which method the country will work".

Watch | Battle of Baramati: Pawar vs. Pawar 

"The chief minister of Delhi [Arvind Kejriwal] is put behind bars. They (BJP) are walking on the path of dictatorship and are destroying democracy. Therefore, to save our nation we need to defeat them," he said.

"This Lok Sabha poll is different from earlier ones as it will decide by which method our country will work. The nation should run as a democracy but we are worried. They (BJP) want more than 400 seats to make changes in the Constitution," he claimed.

BJP will destroy the Constitution if voted back to power: Rahul Gandhi

The NCP (SP) has fielded sitting MP and Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule from Baramati. She is up against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar.

"Wherever I go I can see man blowing turha symbol. Vote for Supriya Sule and make her victorious with a huge margin. We will strive for development and welfare of people," the opposition stalwart said.

Related stories

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.