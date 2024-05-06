GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

BJP writes to ECI seeking action against Congress leader Wadettiwar for 'defaming' Ujjwal Nikam

Mr. Shelar wondered whether Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray supports the statement made by the Congress leader

May 06, 2024 09:38 am | Updated 09:38 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
BJP candidate from Mumbai (North) seat Ujjwal Nikam being welcomed by party workers, in Mumbai, Saturday night, April 27, 2024.

BJP candidate from Mumbai (North) seat Ujjwal Nikam being welcomed by party workers, in Mumbai, Saturday night, April 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The BJP has written to the Election Commission of India seeking action against the Congress and its leader Vijay Wadettiwar for allegedly peddling lies and defaming the saffron party's Mumbai North Central nominee and lawyer Ujjwal Nikam.

Mr. Wadettiwar, the leader of opposition in the Maharashtra legislative assembly, purportedly called Mr. Nikam an "anti-national" and accused him of hiding the information that then Maharashtra ATS chief Hemant Karkare was not killed by terrorist Ajmal Kasab's bullet during the 26/11 terror attack, but fell to a bullet of a policeman affiliated to the RSS.

His allegations were based on the book 'Who Killed Karkare' written by retired police officer SM Mushriff.

"As a responsible leader, the opposition leader should desist from making such comments that can help the enemy nation," Mr. Nikam said on Sunday.

Terming Mr. Wadettiwar's statements as "false and not based on facts", Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar claimed they were aimed at defaming Mr. Nikam and inciting emotions.

"We have written to the Election Commission of India seeking action against Mr. Wadettiwar who is a star campaigner (of Congress) and also against the Congress party for peddling lies," he added.

Mr. Shelar said Kasab was sentenced to death for killing innocent people after following the due process of law.

Kasab was the lone terrorist who was captured alive by Mumbai police during the 26/11 terror attack by Pakistani terrorists in which at least 166 people were killed and several others were injured.

Mr. Shelar wondered whether Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray supports the statement made by the Congress leader.

The Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) are constituents of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

A former special public prosecutor, Mr. Nikam had represented the state in high-profile cases like the Mumbai serial bomb blasts and the 2008 Mumbai terror attack.

He is making his political foray from the Mumbai North Central seat on a BJP ticket and is pitted against city Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad.

