GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

BJP protecting Kerala CM, daughter, says Karnataka Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar

April 07, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated April 08, 2024 02:04 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar campaigning in Cherthala on April 7, 2024.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar campaigning in Cherthala on April 7, 2024.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government that is targeting leaders of Opposition parties across the country using the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) is protecting Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his daughter, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has said.

He was addressing a campaign rally of United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate for Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency K.C. Venugopal at Cherthala on Sunday. “While the BJP is targeting Opposition leaders elsewhere, it is not initiating any action against Kerala Chief Minister and his family. This shows that there has been an unholy nexus between the BJP and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala. Any vote for the LDF in Kerala in the Lok Sabha polls is a vote for the BJP,” Mr. Shivakumar said.

He slammed the LDF government in Kerala for keeping K. Krishnankutty as a Minister. “The BJP and the Janata Dal (Secular) are in a tie-up in Karnataka. At the same time, a member of the JD (S) is a Minister in the LDF government in Kerala,” he said.

Mr. Shivakumar said the LDF rule had pushed Kerala into a financial crisis. He said the BJP was trying to murder democracy in the country. The upcoming Lok Sabha polls will see the BJP thrown out of power and the Congress forming a secular government at the Centre, he added.

Congress leaders M.M. Hassan, K.C. Joseph, P.C. Vishnunath and others attended the meeting.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.