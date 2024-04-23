Congress enjoys supporting anti-national elements, says Nadda

April 23, 2024 03:46 am | Updated 03:46 am IST - RAIPUR

BJP national president J.P. Nadda on Monday accused the Congress of supporting anti-national elements.

Addressing an election rally at Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh, Mr. Nadda cited several examples – from the Sanatana row to the surgical strike and air strike carried out by India inside the Pakistani territory in the last decade – and questioned the Congress’ stance on those issues.

“The Congress party enjoys supporting anti-national forces. They remain mute spectators in front of anti-national forces. Just now a Congress leader from Karnataka, Nasir Hussain, was elected to the Rajya Sabha, and slogans of Pakistan Zindabad were raised inside the Legislative Assembly. There wasn’t a word from Mallikarjun Kharge, who is the president of the Indian Congress. This incident happened in his State,” he said.

“You tell me, our youth, the youth of Chhattisgarh enter Pakistan’s soil to carry out a surgical strike [in 2016] to avenge Uri [terrorist attack], defeats Pakistan, attacks Pakistan and our Congress party asks for proof. Tell me, should such anti-national forces be allowed to come forward?” he asked.

Hitting back at these allegations, the State unit of the Congress accused Mr. Nadda of spreading religious hatred.

“There is nothing to be said in the name of the report card of the 10 years of the Modi government at the Centre, nor does Mr. Nadda have the courage to speak about Mr. Modi. Since he is unable to to accept the failure of Mr. Modi and Mr. Shah, the BJP’s national president is coming to Chhattisgarh, making misrepresentation and conspiring to spread religious hatred,” said Congress spokesperson Surendra Verma.