GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

BJP leader Navneet Rana booked for controversial remarks  

Published - May 10, 2024 05:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Navneet Rana addresses the gathering during an election campaign in support of party candidate from Hyderabad seat Madhavi Latha for the Lok Sabha elections, on May 8, 2024.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Navneet Rana addresses the gathering during an election campaign in support of party candidate from Hyderabad seat Madhavi Latha for the Lok Sabha elections, on May 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

 

A case was booked against Bharatiya Janata Party leader and MP candidate from Amravati, Navneet Kaur Rana, for controversial remarks “give us 15 seconds” during a corner meeting in Telangana.  

Ms. Rana was booked under the charges of undue influence at election, false statement and disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant under the Sections 171(C) r/w 171(F), 171 (G) and 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). 

Why take 15 seconds, take an hour: Asaduddin Owaisi to BJP leader Navneet Rana

The Shadnagar police of the Cyberabad Commissionerate booked the case following a complaint by Endabetla Krishna Mohan, Agriculture Officer of Chowdergudem.

As per the FIR, the BJP leader, during her speech in a corner meeting at Shadnagar Crossroads, she said that voting for Congress Party will be equivalent to voting for Pakistan. The Shadnagar police are further investigating the case.   

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Telangana / Bharatiya Janata Party / Hyderabad

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.