GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Why take 15 seconds, take an hour: Asaduddin Owaisi to BJP leader

Published - May 09, 2024 09:12 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi responded to BJP leader Navneet Rana’s reported comments of removing police for 15 seconds and dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to go ahead and “do it”.

“Modiji has the authority. Why take 15 seconds? Take an hour. We too want to see how much humanity you have, or don’t have. Go ahead! Who is afraid? Go ahead and do it. In Delhi, the PM is yours. RSS is yours. Everything is yours. Go ahead. Who is stopping you? In fact, tell us where to come, we will come,” he said, while responding to questions from the media on Thursday.

Mr. Owaisi said that to conflate Muslims with Pakistanis is the RSS ideology that should be defeated. “They hate the diversity and pluralism of India,” he added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.