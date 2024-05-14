GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

BJP jailed me out of fear, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Not a single vote should go to BJP, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal tells people during Haryana road show

Updated - May 14, 2024 10:20 pm IST

Published - May 14, 2024 10:07 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal at an election rally in support of party candidate Sushil Gupta in Kurukshetra, Haryana, on May 14, 2024.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal at an election rally in support of party candidate Sushil Gupta in Kurukshetra, Haryana, on May 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

With the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stepping up electioneering in Haryana in the run-up to the upcoming general election, party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 14 held a road show in the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency, accusing the BJP of arresting him to prevent him from campaigning.

In Haryana, the Congress and the AAP are contesting the Lok Sabha election in alliance as INDIA bloc partners. The AAP is contesting the Kurukshetra seat while the Congress is contesting the rest of the nine seats.

Also Read | Interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal | No restriction on political activities, says Supreme Court

As he campaigned in favour of Sushil Gupta, the AAP candidate from Kurukshetra, Mr. Kejriwal urged the people not to vote for the BJP as it put him in jail.

“Elections were declared on March 16 and they put me in jail on March 21, they [BJP] wanted to stop me from campaigning. I have come straight from jail to the public. I have a special relationship with Pehwa because the in-laws of my younger brother Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Bhagwant Mann is in Pehwa. Therefore, not a single vote should go to the BJP that sent me to jail. They wanted to stop me from campaigning because these people are afraid of Arvind Kejriwal,” he said.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal at a rally in Kurukshetra, Haryana.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal at a rally in Kurukshetra, Haryana. | Photo Credit: PTI

Mr. Kejriwal said the BJP had brought in total dictatorship in the country. The work of abolishing dictatorship should start from Haryana by giving all 10 seats to the INDIA bloc. “They arrested me, did not allow farmers to enter Delhi, and misbehaved with our wrestlers’ daughters. Those who misbehaved have been honoured with tickets. The BJP is losing in Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi and Punjab. Even in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Bihar, U.P., and Bengal. They were saying 400-plus seats but they are not getting more than 230 seats in the entire country,” he said.

What are the implications of Arvind Kejriwal making interim bail? | In Focus podcast

“Nowadays Modi’s guarantee is going on, it is a fake guarantee. The PM had earlier given guarantees of depositing ₹15 lakh [in every citizen’s bank account after bringing back black money from abroad], providing two crore jobs every year, giving MSP (minimum support price) to farmers, doubling the income of farmers by 2022, and building 100 smart cities. But not a single one of these guarantees was fulfilled,” he added.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Haryana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.