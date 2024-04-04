GIFT a SubscriptionGift
K.S. Eshwarappa says he will go to Delhi if invited but won’t budge from decision to contest as an Independent

The former minister reiterated that he would contest and visit Delhi after winning the election to extend his support to PM Modi.

April 04, 2024 04:30 pm | Updated 04:41 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa.

A file photo of BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Former minister and BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa, after returning from Delhi, has said he will visit the national capital once again if he is invited but will not backtrack from his decision to contest as an Independent from Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat.

Speaking to mediapersons at his residence in Shivamogga on April 4, Mr. Eshwarappa said he went to Delhi on April 3 to honour the invitation of Home Minister Amit Shah.

Flag of revolt

“I received the message from Shah’s office that there was no need for the meeting. It was an indirect message to me that I should go ahead with my plan to contest,” he said.

He had been to Delhi to obey the orders of seniors in the party. “Now onwards, no one will come forward for negotiations. With the blessings of the almighty, the BJP in Karnataka will be free from the stranglehold of one family,” he maintained.

The former minister reiterated that he would contest and visit Delhi after winning the election to extend his support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As he landed at Shivamogga Airport in the afternoon, his supporters welcomed by garlanding him. A bike rally was also held.

