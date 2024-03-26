Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah to join BJP, claims CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

March 26, 2024 03:30 pm | Updated 03:30 pm IST - Tezpur (Assam)

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has claimed that State Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah will join the BJP by early next year.

However, Mr. Borah on March 26 dismissed the CM's claim and stated that Mr. Sarma was playing 'mind games' to divert attention from real issues.

Mr. Sarma termed the grand old party as a 'fixed deposit' of the BJP, from which it draws members whenever needed.

"I can say that by January-February 2025, Bhupen Borah will join the BJP. I have kept two constituencies ready for him, though won't name those now," Mr. Sarma said, talking to reporters at the residence of the party's Sonitpur constituency candidate Ranjit Dutta on Monday evening (March 25.)

Terming the Opposition Congress a ‘fixed deposit’ of the BJP, Mr. Sarma said, “Whenever needed, we bring them in. Except for a few ‘blue-blooded’ few ones, the rest are all ours,” the BJP leader added.

Mr. Sarma maintained that voting for the Congress means voting for Rahul Gandhi and for the BJP means, voting for Modi.

"Those who love Modi and want Bharat to be a 'vishwa guru' will vote for the BJP. Rahul Gandhi's own future is dark, the future of his followers is even darker," the CM claimed. He also claimed that the Congress candidate in Sonitpur will also join the saffron party if he makes a phone call to him.

"The one who is contesting here will join us instantly if I call, but I will call after election. We don't want them to withdraw nomination as we have to show Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji the support of the people. Hanuman showed his love by tearing apart his chest. In Kalyug, we have to show the love through votes," Mr. Sarma said.

Addressing a press conference at Jorhat on March 26, Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah dismissed the CM's claim and said that Mr. Sarma was playing 'mind games' to divert attention from real issue.

"I want to ask, why should I join the BJP? If I join, will the six communities demanding Scheduled Tribe status for years get it? Will new jobs be created? Will landless indigenous families get land rights?” Mr. Borah asked.

"The CM is playing mind games. Whenever we talk about burning issues, he tries to divert attention as he has no solutions. But the Congress will not fall into the trap of such mind games", the State Congress chief added.

Congress has fielded Premlal Ganju, a State party general secretary, against sitting MLA Dutta, who is also a former State Minister and ex-BJP State president. The constituency goes to the polls in the first phase on April 19.

The BJP is contesting in 11 seats out of total 14 in the State, leaving two for the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and one for United People's Party Liberal (UPPL).

The saffron party has nine MPs from the State in the outgoing Lok Sabha, with its alliance partners having no representation.