Andamans set to witness yet another intense electoral battle

April 15, 2024 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST

The Andaman and Nicobar islands, an archipelago in the Bay of Bengal with nearly 3.15 lakh electors, despite being cut off from the mainland by at least 900 km (if one takes into account the distance between the northernmost point of the islands and the mouth of Hooghly river), have been part of the national mainstream, as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress., which are the main adversaries at the all-India level, are the principal political forces in this group of islands, too.

For over 25 years, the two national parties have been dominating the political landscape in these islands. The upcoming election, polling for which is to take place on April 19 along with 101 other Lok Sabha constituencies in the mainland, is going to be yet another intense battle between them. The only difference this time is that the BJP, which won three times since 1999, has brought back the experienced three-time MP, Bishnu Pada Ray, to take on the incumbent Member of Parliament, Kuldeep Rai Sharma of the Congress. In 2019, Mr. Ray, who is now 73, was replaced with Vishal Jolly, who lost to Mr. Sharma by a margin of about 1,400 votes.

Apart from these two contestants, there are 10 others in the fray now, including five independents. The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), a major party in Tamil Nadu, is contesting for the first time, says its candidate, the 50-year-old contractor-turned-politician, K.J.B. Selvaraj.

Exuding confidence that he will get back the Andamans for the party that will also retain power at the Centre yet again, Mr. Ray claims that this time, even the tribal communities will support his party. He is harping on a number of promises, including the improvement of infrastructure, which includes air connectivity. While Mr. Sharma is banking on the traditional strengths of his party, Mr. Selvaraj says that both parties have failed the people of the islands and his party would provide an effective alternative to the established parties.

Apart from an inadequate road link for all the inhabited islands, power supply disruptions and shortage of drinking water are among the issues that bother the common man in the Andamans. “The poor quality of roads is another problem,” P. Kannan, a social activist who was a government official earlier, said. Another resident of Port Blair, the capital of the Union Territory, says that the islands, which are located close to southeast Asia with rich biological diversity in the form of plants, animals and underwater life, have enormous potential for tourism development but the push that the islands deserve has not yet been given by New Delhi. In addition to about 96 wildlife sanctuaries, nine national parks and one biosphere reserve, the islands are known for historically-significant landmarks — the Cellular Jail, the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Island, and Viper Island, the resident added.

Fully conscious of various challenges in ensuring high voter turnout in these diverse islands, B.S. Jaglan, Chief Electoral Officer, said that many polling stations are situated at isolated places, which have connectivity partly by road, partly by sea, and thereafter by foot, thus requiring six to seven hours to reach from any main road. Plans have been drawn up, leveraging IT and using Google/GPS maps on transportation routes. Satellite phones have been provided for officials in remote areas for smooth delivery of services.

As for ensuring all-inclusive participation, the authorities have included three constituents of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) — the Great Andamanese, the Onges, and the Shompens — in the electoral roll. Only Jarawas have been left out as the Sentinelese, the fifth PVTG in the islands, do not have contact with the rest of the world, Mr. Jaglan said, adding that several activities, including competitions in educational institutions, rangoli contests, cricket matches and boat races have been conducted to increase voter awareness.

The polling day (Friday) will be keenly watched not only by the contestants but also by the officials to ascertain whether there will be any record turnout this time.