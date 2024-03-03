JJP sets up committee to clear air on alliance with BJP in Haryana

March 03, 2024 09:35 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - GURUGRAM

The Jannayak Janta Party on March 3 constituted a coordination committee to hold discussions with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to clear the air on the party’s possible alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Haryana for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls within a week.

The decision to form the committee at the party’s national and state executive meeting in Karnal came in the wake of the BJP State election committee’s recommendation to the central leadership earlier this week to go it alone in the Lok Sabha polls in the State.

The party also formed a new Political Advisory Committee and separate committees to deliberate and decide on the names of the candidates and formulate the campaign strategy.

Keeping an eye on the Jat and Scheduled Caste votes, the JJP also reiterated its demand for Bharat Ratna for the late Deputy Prime Minister Chauhdary Devi Lal and Bahujan Samaj Party founder Kansi Ram. Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, coming out of the executive meeting, told presspersons that the party would write to the Union government in this regard.

Addressing the meeting, JJP’s national president Ajay Singh Chautala said that guided by the ideology of Chauhdary Devi Lal, the party was now stronger and would continue to work for the public. He said that due to the COVID outbreak and various other reasons, the party was unable to resolve a few public issues but was still able to fulfil a lot of the poll promises. He lashed out at the Congress for making empty promises.

JJP State president Sardar Nishan Singh gave directions to the party executive body for the success of ‘Mission Dushyant 2024’, adding that the party workers must promote the public welfare work done by the Deputy Chief Minister.