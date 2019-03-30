Lok Sabha Election 2019

Sacked BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav to contest against Narendra Modi

Tej Bahadur Yadav, the BSF constable who was dismissed in 2017, speaks at a demonstration in New Delhi. File

Tej Bahadur Yadav, the BSF constable who was dismissed in 2017, speaks at a demonstration in New Delhi. File   | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

The BSF constable who was dismissed in 2017 after he posted a video online complaining about the food served to the troops has said he would take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Varanasi constituency in Uttar Pradesh. “I will contest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi constituency as an independent candidate,” Tej Bahadur Yadav told reporters in Rewari, Haryana on Friday. He said he wanted to contest the polls to eliminate corruption in the forces. “I had raised the issue of corruption but I was sacked. My first objective will be to strengthen and eliminate corruption in the forces,” he said.

Yadav had uploaded a video on social media in 2017, complaining that poor quality food was being served to the troops in icy, mountainous region along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

He was later dismissed on the charge of indiscipline.

