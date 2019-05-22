Hindi heartland likely to spur BJP back to power

Despite a head-start over other parties in having the most popular leader and in shifting the narrative during the election away from the “economy” question, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance did not have a uniform advantage over the Opposition over all regions, the Lokniti post-poll survey finds.

In the Hindi heartland and in the west, the respondents in the survey wanted to give a second chance to the NDA with vote shares and margins similar to what the BJP had garnered in the 2014 election.

In south India, this enthusiasm was not shared. In Tamil Nadu and Kerala, there was a distinct anti-incumbency trend against the BJP and its allies.