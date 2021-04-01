1,511 cast postal votes in Kottayam

495 use facility in Pathanamthitta

As many as 1,511 people availed themselves of the postal voting facility for employees in essential services in Kottayam. With 376 votes, Vaikom recorded the highest number of votes while Changanassery had the lowest with 90 votes.

Meanwhile, the emergency training for presiding officers in Kottayam will be held at the designated venues on Thursday. The training for officers in Pala and Kaduthuruthy will be held at the parish hall of St. Thomas Cathedral at 10 a.m. and 11.30 a.m. respectively.

The training in Vaikom will be held at the Swami Athuradas birth centenary auditorium at 10 a.m. and at the auditorium of Mannanam KE School in two batches in Ettumanur. The training for Poonjar and Kanjirappally will be held at St. Dominics HSS and at the EMS memorial municipal hall in Changanassery.

In Kottayam, the training for officials will be held at CMS College Great Hall and at the Sopanam hall inside RIT, Pampady, at Puthuppally.

Pathanamthitta

In Pathanamthitta, as many as 495 of the 571 applicants for postal vote made use of the facility.

With 193 votes, Adoor recorded the highest number of votes and Thiruvalla recorded the lowest with 31 votes.

Meanwhile, authorities opened facilitation centres enabling polling officers to cast their votes through postal ballot. The facilitation centres, coming up in the five Assembly segments, will be functional for three days starting from April 1, Narasimhugari T.L. Reddy, District Collector, Pathanamthitta, said.